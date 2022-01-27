Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) to report $157.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cars.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $157.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.10 million. Cars.com posted sales of $153.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full-year sales of $622.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $622.44 million to $623.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $654.18 million, with estimates ranging from $646.36 million to $662.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cars.com.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Cars.com had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $156.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

CARS opened at $14.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.42 and a beta of 2.13. Cars.com has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 6.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,105,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,836,000 after buying an additional 66,759 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Cars.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,267,693,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cars.com by 32.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,163,000 after buying an additional 243,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cars.com by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,805,000 after buying an additional 289,883 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 74.6% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 300,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 128,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cars.com (CARS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.