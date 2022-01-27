Cartesi (CTSI) Price Tops $0.44

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 27th. Cartesi has a market cap of $221.93 million and approximately $18.82 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cartesi has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00048635 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,383.89 or 0.06462646 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,784.07 or 0.99720286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00052296 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00051172 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi’s genesis date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,196,528 coins. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

