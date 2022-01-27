Carvana Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.58) Per Share (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Carvana in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.58) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.44). William Blair also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.01) EPS.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CVNA. TheStreet cut Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Carvana from $300.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.74.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $140.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of -97.21 and a beta of 2.22. Carvana has a 52-week low of $130.25 and a 52-week high of $376.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 7,033 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.93, for a total value of $2,067,209.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $2,938,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,602 shares of company stock worth $5,167,703. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

