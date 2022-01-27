Cascades (TSE:CAS) PT Raised to C$20.50 at National Bankshares

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.67% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cascades to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cascades has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.86.

Shares of Cascades stock traded up C$0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.34. 144,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,498. Cascades has a 12-month low of C$12.66 and a 12-month high of C$18.48. The stock has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.84.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1,000.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cascades will post 1.2781218 earnings per share for the current year.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

