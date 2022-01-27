Cascades (TSE:CAS) PT Raised to C$20.50 at National Bankshares

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.67% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cascades to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cascades has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.86.
Shares of Cascades stock traded up C$0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.34. 144,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,498. Cascades has a 12-month low of C$12.66 and a 12-month high of C$18.48. The stock has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.84.
Cascades Company Profile
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.