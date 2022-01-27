Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $119.70

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $119.70 and last traded at $121.50, with a volume of 66 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.75.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $604.42 million for the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CSIOY)

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of watches and personal electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Systems Equipment, and Others. The Consumer segment provides watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, and electronic musical instruments.

