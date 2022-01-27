Casper Trading Down 10% Over Last Week (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 27th. Casper has a total market capitalization of $263.15 million and $11.89 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can now be bought for about $0.0837 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Casper has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00048767 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,420.71 or 0.06511226 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,169.97 or 0.99979753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00052331 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00051056 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,630,439,632 coins and its circulating supply is 3,143,142,885 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

