Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

SAVA opened at $39.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.73 and a beta of 0.39. Cassava Sciences has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $146.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.51.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.