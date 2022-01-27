Cassia Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.52 Million in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,551,000. Yarra Square Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,993,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,898,000. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.44. The company had a trading volume of 10,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,854. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.13. GXO Logistics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GXO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.43.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

