Cassia Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 96,698 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 180.0% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $138,497.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 181,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $2,892,472.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,829,021 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.69.

NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,815,546. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

