Castle (CSTL) Price Down 48.8% This Week

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Castle has a total market cap of $11,383.49 and $9.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Castle has traded down 48.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Castle coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.48 or 0.00254347 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00016259 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007056 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002524 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00012132 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 55.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

