Cat Token (CAT) Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Cat Token has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $3,835.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cat Token has traded 35.4% lower against the dollar. One Cat Token coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000432 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.71 or 0.00289182 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00009300 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001024 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003507 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000626 BTC.

About Cat Token

Cat Token (CAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cat Token is gocattoken.com . The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling Cat Token

