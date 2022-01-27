C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Trading 12.7% Higher

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) shares traded up 12.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.20. 24,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 12,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average of $3.20.

About C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CGPZF)

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

