CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decline of 84.8% from the December 31st total of 124,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRPC. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 645.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 476,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 412,347 shares in the last quarter. Antara Capital LP acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,010,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 508,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 34,831 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 70,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 20,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRPC remained flat at $$9.72 on Thursday. 70,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,486. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 5.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

