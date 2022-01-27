CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Shares Gap Down to $10.15

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.15, but opened at $9.84. CCC Intelligent Solutions shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 4,727 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $176.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.02 million. Equities analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCCS. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,310,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $378,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $526,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS)

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

