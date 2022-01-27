CDK Global (CDK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect CDK Global to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a return on equity of 119.09% and a net margin of 61.80%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CDK Global to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK Global stock opened at $41.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. CDK Global has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.28 and its 200 day moving average is $43.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.02%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CDK Global stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,710,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 505,952 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.42% of CDK Global worth $84,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.