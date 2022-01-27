CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Short Interest Update

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 3,600.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of CDTI remained flat at $$0.33 during midday trading on Thursday. 31 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39. CDTi Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.90.
About CDTi Advanced Materials
