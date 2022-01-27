CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 876.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. State Street Corp raised its position in CDW by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,370,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $938,023,000 after buying an additional 66,498 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in CDW by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,831,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $879,417,000 after buying an additional 40,798 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $634,934,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in CDW by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,619,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $658,857,000 after buying an additional 94,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CDW by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $426,810,000 after buying an additional 28,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $182.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.43 and a 200 day moving average of $190.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. CDW Co. has a one year low of $130.22 and a one year high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CDW’s payout ratio is 28.09%.

CDW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $663,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

