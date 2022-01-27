CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Update

CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, an increase of 1,675.0% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,062,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CeCors stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,082. CeCors has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07.
CeCors Company Profile
