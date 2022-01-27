CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Update

CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, an increase of 1,675.0% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,062,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CeCors stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,082. CeCors has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07.

CeCors Company Profile

CeCors, Inc manufactures and distributes healthcare supplies and healthcare equipment. It also engages in the acquisition and development of healthcare companies for the healthcare supplies and healthcare equipment markets. The company was founded on April 16, 2002 and is headquartered in Sarnia, Canada.

