Celanese (NYSE:CE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Celanese (NYSE:CE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Celanese updated its Q1 guidance to $4.30 to $4.60 EPS and its FY22 guidance to at least $15.00 EPS.

Celanese stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.07. The stock had a trading volume of 907,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,462. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese has a 52-week low of $115.42 and a 52-week high of $176.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

In related news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celanese stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 77,342 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Celanese worth $60,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.40.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

