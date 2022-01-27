Celanese (NYSE:CE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Celanese (NYSE:CE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Celanese updated its Q1 guidance to $4.30 to $4.60 EPS and its FY22 guidance to at least $15.00 EPS.
Celanese stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.07. The stock had a trading volume of 907,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,462. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese has a 52-week low of $115.42 and a 52-week high of $176.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
In related news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
CE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.40.
About Celanese
Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.
Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?
Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.