Celanese (NYSE:CE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $15.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.92. Celanese also updated its Q1 guidance to $4.30 to $4.60 EPS.

CE traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.07. The stock had a trading volume of 907,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,462. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.04. Celanese has a 1 year low of $115.42 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celanese will post 18.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CE. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $193.40.

In other Celanese news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celanese stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,342 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Celanese worth $60,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

