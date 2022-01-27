Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) rose 7.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.42 and last traded at $11.78. Approximately 14,652 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 532,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

CLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Celestica from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 1.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Celestica by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,675,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,756,000 after acquiring an additional 589,614 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Celestica by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,063,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,212,000 after acquiring an additional 474,911 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Celestica by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,979,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,218,000 after acquiring an additional 395,239 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celestica by 174.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 595,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 378,817 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Celestica by 285.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 488,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 361,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile (NYSE:CLS)

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

