Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $64.00 Million

Analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) will announce sales of $64.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cellebrite DI’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellebrite DI will report full year sales of $242.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $242.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $284.95 million, with estimates ranging from $279.90 million to $290.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cellebrite DI.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $65.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.80 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLBT. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter valued at $25,039,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter valued at $20,353,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter valued at $12,964,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter valued at $10,209,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter valued at $681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBT opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.74. Cellebrite DI has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $13.24.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

