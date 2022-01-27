Celo Price Reaches $3.01 (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Celo has a market cap of $1.16 billion and approximately $62.85 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.01 or 0.00008349 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Celo has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00049057 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,336.95 or 0.06484194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00052999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,851.46 or 0.99474837 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00051953 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 387,111,233 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

