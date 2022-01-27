Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celularity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Celularity in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Celularity in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:CELU traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $3.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,135. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.12. Celularity has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $13.40.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.75. The company had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celularity will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELU. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at $354,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Celularity Company Profile

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

