CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.40

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.40 and traded as high as $2.47. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 10,296,807 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

