Centamin (TSE:CEE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.51

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.51 and last traded at C$1.50, with a volume of 13295 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.64. The firm has a market cap of C$1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.20.

In other Centamin news, Director Mark Anthony Bankes purchased 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,311.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 289,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$252,239.20.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

