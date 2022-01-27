Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.78

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.78 and traded as low as $6.33. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 2,704,022 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 520.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 231.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

