Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Short Interest Update

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 2,800.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CJPRY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,558. Central Japan Railway has a 12-month low of $12.42 and a 12-month high of $17.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Central Japan Railway had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 15.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Central Japan Railway will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

