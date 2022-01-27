Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 26.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CPF traded down $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $29.03. 4,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,749. Central Pacific Financial has a 52 week low of $18.38 and a 52 week high of $30.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $811.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

