Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 35.29%.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.60. The company had a trading volume of 834 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,633. The company has a market capitalization of $270.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.76. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $23.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.62.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVCY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 73.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 14,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $333,000. Institutional investors own 45.53% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

