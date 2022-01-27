Centrality Reaches One Day Volume of $1.80 Million (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Centrality has a market cap of $138.84 million and $1.80 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrality coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Centrality has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00041578 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005879 BTC.

Centrality Coin Profile

Centrality (CENNZ) is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Centrality Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

