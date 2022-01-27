Centrifuge Price Hits $0.63 on Major Exchanges (CFG)

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 21.3% against the dollar. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $99.14 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001695 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00048635 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,383.89 or 0.06462646 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,784.07 or 0.99720286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00052296 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00051172 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 158,563,830 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

