Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Trading Down 7.9%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) shares were down 7.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.30 and last traded at $38.30. Approximately 5,789 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 148,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.59.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital raised shares of Centrus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $555.63 million, a P/E ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 2.44.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $2.53. The firm had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centrus Energy news, CFO Philip O. Strawbridge sold 10,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $536,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $687,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,376 shares of company stock worth $1,884,670 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 72.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 598.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 231.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

