Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Shares Down 9.6%

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF)’s stock price was down 9.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.64 and last traded at $7.64. Approximately 250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPWHF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock.

Get Ceres Power alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.13.

Ceres Power Holding plc engages in development and commercialization of fuel cell technology. It offers its product under the Steel Cell brand. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Horsham, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.