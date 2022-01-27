Ceres Price Hits $82.85 on Major Exchanges (CERES)

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Ceres coin can currently be purchased for $82.85 or 0.00224720 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ceres has traded 36.8% lower against the dollar. Ceres has a market capitalization of $422,747.24 and $10,738.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00049054 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,389.96 or 0.06482441 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,786.55 or 0.99778609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00052408 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00051743 BTC.

About Ceres

Ceres’ total supply is 6,603 coins and its circulating supply is 5,103 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

