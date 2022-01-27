Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $68.56

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $68.56 and last traded at $69.13, with a volume of 10095 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.24.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $114.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.72 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $1,069,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total transaction of $493,716.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 548,812 shares of company stock valued at $58,294,328 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,356,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,270,000 after buying an additional 98,972 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,719,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,047,000 after purchasing an additional 53,779 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,645,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,451,000 after purchasing an additional 47,989 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,144,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,340,000 after purchasing an additional 480,135 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,726,000 after purchasing an additional 587,825 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

