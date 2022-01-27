Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Analysts expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to post sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. Cerner posted sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year sales of $5.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.78 billion to $5.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cerner.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CERN shares. downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.64.

Cerner stock opened at $91.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.57. Cerner has a twelve month low of $67.96 and a twelve month high of $93.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 62.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cerner by 601.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 58.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the second quarter worth about $74,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cerner (CERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.