Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will announce sales of $1.49 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. Cerner posted sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year sales of $5.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.78 billion to $5.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cerner.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CERN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.64.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 601.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN opened at $91.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.44 and a 200 day moving average of $78.57. Cerner has a twelve month low of $67.96 and a twelve month high of $93.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.79%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cerner (CERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.