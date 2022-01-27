Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) SVP Richard M. Traynor Sells 3,000 Shares

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $78,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:CERT traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $23.87. The stock had a trading volume of 392,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,417. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25. Certara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $45.48.
Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have commented on CERT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Certara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.
Certara Company Profile
Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.
