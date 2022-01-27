Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) SVP Richard M. Traynor Sells 3,000 Shares

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $78,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $23.87. The stock had a trading volume of 392,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,417. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25. Certara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $45.48.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Certara by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Certara by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Certara by 80,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 54.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CERT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Certara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

