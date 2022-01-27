CertiK (CTK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $22.52 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. CertiK has a market cap of $96.36 million and approximately $22.52 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CertiK has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00003781 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CertiK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00049273 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,435.90 or 0.06518355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00052824 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,306.16 or 0.99829482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00051183 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 68,208,699 coins. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.