CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$127.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GIB.A. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CGI in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a C$109.00 price objective for the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of GIB.A opened at C$102.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$24.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$108.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$111.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.47, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.05. CGI has a 1 year low of C$93.88 and a 1 year high of C$116.88.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

