CHADS VC Hits Market Cap of $1.47 Million (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. One CHADS VC coin can currently be bought for $0.0318 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. CHADS VC has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $453.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CHADS VC

CHADS VC (CHADS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,419,868 coins and its circulating supply is 46,249,651 coins. The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

