Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 30.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Charles & Colvard, Ltd. to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CTHR opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85. The company has a market cap of $70.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.17. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $3.66.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

In other Charles & Colvard, Ltd. news, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 41,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $126,938.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 133,830 shares of company stock valued at $390,389 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 59.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 78,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter worth about $86,000. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

