Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $891.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to report sales of $891.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $921.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $875.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International posted sales of $790.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full-year sales of $3.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.54.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $310.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $249.48 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 68.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter valued at about $3,995,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter valued at about $2,715,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

