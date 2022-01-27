Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $891.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to report sales of $891.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $921.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $875.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International posted sales of $790.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.
On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full-year sales of $3.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Charles River Laboratories International.
Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $310.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $249.48 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 68.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter valued at about $3,995,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter valued at about $2,715,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.
