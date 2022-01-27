Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $93.00

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $93.00 and last traded at $93.00, with a volume of 361 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.36.

The company has a market cap of $885.55 million, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.01 million during the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 14.55%.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Chase’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Chase’s dividend payout ratio is 21.69%.

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $100,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $293,320. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCF. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Chase by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 465,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,571,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in Chase in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,097,000. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its position in Chase by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 166,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,042,000 after buying an additional 39,822 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Chase by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after buying an additional 21,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in Chase in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

