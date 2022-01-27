ChatCoin (CHAT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $13,597.00

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $910,872.52 and approximately $13,597.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,840.82 or 0.99735784 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00087494 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004786 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00022154 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00039308 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002451 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.03 or 0.00398033 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

