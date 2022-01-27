Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies to post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $117.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.08. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $137.49.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

