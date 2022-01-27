Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHGG. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Get Chegg alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $24.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.57. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chegg news, Director Ted Schlein acquired 35,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,009,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $583,576,000 after purchasing an additional 507,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,503,000 after purchasing an additional 60,665 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,956,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,498 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,322,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,031,000 after purchasing an additional 496,464 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,571,000 after purchasing an additional 19,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.