Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $35.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Chegg traded as low as $23.88 and last traded at $24.54, with a volume of 15327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.36.

CHGG has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Get Chegg alerts:

In other news, Director Ted Schlein purchased 35,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Chegg in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Chegg in the fourth quarter worth about $12,287,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 501.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Chegg in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Chegg (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.