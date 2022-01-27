Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) PT Lowered to C$7.50

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its price target cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.57.

Shares of CGIFF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,433. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average is $5.76. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

